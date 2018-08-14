By Dave Aguilera

Our hazy skies over Colorado will continue to hang in there for the foreseeable future. Here we are in the middle of the month and at least one or more wildfires is burning in all eleven western states. From the Rocky Mountains all the way to the California coast. The forecast through the rest of the week keeps smoke transporting into Colorado despite a weak cold front that will move from Wyoming into northeastern Colorado mid-week.

This is continuing to produce extremely hazy skies along with poor air quality across the Denver Metro Area and smoky skies across all of the Rocky Mountain Region.

City view from I-25 and I-70. The Mousetrap.

City view from the Tech Center.

Here’s an eastern view from Lookout Mountain. You should be able to see Downtown Denver in this shot. It’s too hazy! As a result, the combination of smoke, haze and ozone from the heat is making for poor air quality.

Although the wildfires and the smoke are horrible and something we don’t want, it does create some awesome opportunities to photograph the sunrises and sunsets in our state.

There may be a few small chances for thunderstorms each day from here through the weekend ahead. This may help to clear the air just a bit.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.