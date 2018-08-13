Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Denver Police, Hit & Run, I-70, Interstate 70, Local TV, Quebec Street, Terrance Clark
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– A man has pleaded guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed one woman in March.

Terrance Clark pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide- DUI, one count of leaving the scene of an accident- resulting in death on Aug. 10.

quebec crash mcclure frame 20753 Driver Pleads Guilty In Deadly Hit & Run Crash

(credit: CBS)

On March 6, Clark, 42, was driving northbound on Quebec Street near the intersection of Interstate 70 when he crashed into the rear of another vehicle stopped for a red light.

terrance clark copy Driver Pleads Guilty In Deadly Hit & Run Crash

Terrance Clark (credit: Denver Police)

Gaylon Powers, 45, was driving that car and was killed.

quebec crash mcclure frame 23153 Driver Pleads Guilty In Deadly Hit & Run Crash

Crash investigation at Quebec St. near I-70. (credit: CBS)

Clark ran away from the crash and ignored commands from a police officer who witnesses the crash.

Clark was quickly apprehended by officers.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s