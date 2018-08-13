DENVER (CBS4)– A man has pleaded guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed one woman in March.

Terrance Clark pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide- DUI, one count of leaving the scene of an accident- resulting in death on Aug. 10.

On March 6, Clark, 42, was driving northbound on Quebec Street near the intersection of Interstate 70 when he crashed into the rear of another vehicle stopped for a red light.

Gaylon Powers, 45, was driving that car and was killed.

Clark ran away from the crash and ignored commands from a police officer who witnesses the crash.

Clark was quickly apprehended by officers.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1.