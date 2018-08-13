EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol confirmed that the deadly crash that closed Interstate 70 on Friday afternoon involved a mother and her young daughter. Now the mother could face charges for driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

CRASH Fatal crash I-70 WB MP 255 Road closed, unknown ETA to open@jeffcosheriffco assisting pic.twitter.com/CjOZIve8rL — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) August 10, 2018

Investigators say 28-year-old Samantha Maestas, 28, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Her 2-year-old daughter, Sophia Maestas, was killed.

According to Gary Cutler with the CSP, Maestas was driving eastbound on I-70 in a silver sedan near mile marker 255 when traffic slowed in front of her.

She slammed on the brakes and the car went into the center median, rotated and entered the westbound lanes.