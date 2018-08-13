EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol confirmed that the deadly crash that closed Interstate 70 on Friday afternoon involved a mother and her young daughter. Now the mother could face charges for driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.
Investigators say 28-year-old Samantha Maestas, 28, suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Her 2-year-old daughter, Sophia Maestas, was killed.
According to Gary Cutler with the CSP, Maestas was driving eastbound on I-70 in a silver sedan near mile marker 255 when traffic slowed in front of her.
She slammed on the brakes and the car went into the center median, rotated and entered the westbound lanes.
The silver sedan collided with a dark-colored pickup truck.
A man and woman from Longmont were in the pickup. The woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
CSP investigators say Maestas is suspected of driving under the influence. Authorities are awaiting test results and she could face charges if alcohol or drugs are detected.
She could also face a charge of vehicular homicide for the death of her daughter.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Department of Transportation are assisting CSP with its investigation.