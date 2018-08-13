  • CBS4On Air

Silly and Peanut (credit: Dumb Friends League)

DENVER (CBS4)– This weekend you can adopt a new member of the family– for free! The Dumb Friends League is waiving adoption fees.

The animal shelter is teaming up with Telemundo Denver and Hill’s Pet Nutrition for the National Clear the Shelters drive.

silly peanut 2 Get A New Dog, Cat Free On Saturday

Silly and Peanut (credit: Dumb Friends League)

The adoption fees will be waived at both the Quebec Street shelter in Denver and the Buddy Center in Castle Rock.

That means all kittens, cats, dogs, puppies, guinea pigs and other small mammals are free to take home on Saturday.

