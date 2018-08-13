  • CBS4On Air

By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4)– The thing about preseason is you can’t expect to see too much from your team’s starters. Most of them have nothing on the line, except absolutely do not get hurt. For the rest of the guys on the 90-man roster, everything is on the line during preseason.

In the fourth quarter of the Broncos preseason opener, Philip Lindsay lived out the dream of every little kid who grew up playing football in Colorado. Lindsay caught a short pass from quarterback Chad Kelly and scored his first touchdown as a Denver Bronco.

gettyimages 1015366112

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 11: Running back Phillip Lindsay #2 of the Denver Broncos runs into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdownn against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“To be able to score a touchdown for the Denver Broncos. My home state. It’s a great feeling. It’s crazy. Kind of a surreal moment,” Lindsay said after his NFL debut.

It’s still early, but it’s hard to imagine Phil Lindsay not making the Broncos roster. The South High School and University of Colorado alumni has quickly become a fan-favorite, And it’s not just the fans. Throughout training camp, coaches and players have applauded Lindsay for one thing or another. Simply, Lindsay defines what it means to hustle. He’s the ultimate teammate.

gettyimages 1015341176

Running back Royce Freeman #37 of the Denver Broncos carries for a 23 yard second quarter touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“He definitely did a great job of doing things we do over and over again in training camp and putting it on display on the field” fellow rookie running back, Royce Freeman said after Saturday’s game.

For second year receiver, Isaiah McKenzie, preseason has very different implications. It’s a chance to start over and wipe the slate clean. With time winding down in the second quarter, McKenzie fielded a punt – held onto it – and then torched absolutely everyone for a 78-yard touchdown return. The score moved Denver to within ten just before halftime. The Broncos needed a big play – and they needed the points. But no one needed the touchdown more than Isaiah McKenzie

“I was nervous way before the game. I was thinking about this two days ago,” McKenzie said. “It felt good to score a touchdown on special teams, especially with what happened last year. I’m going back to work, so I can come out next week and do it again.”

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

