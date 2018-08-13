FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State head football coach Mike Bobo is undergoing medical evaluation after recently experiencing numbness in his feet, according to a statement released by the university on Monday.

“I recently began to experience numbness in my feet. After our second scrimmage on Saturday night it was determined by doctors that I should be admitted to the hospital to undergo further testing,” the statement quoted Bobo as saying. “I feel very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon.

“I also feel very encouraged about our 2018 CSU Football team,” the statement continued. “We have excellent coaches and excellent leadership in this program, and I have full confidence that they will continue to have tremendous preparation on and off the practice field for as long as I must be away.”

“My family and I appreciate all of the great care and support we are receiving,” he stated.

Joe Parker, the Director of Athletics, also issued a written statement.

“I want to express my care and concern for Mike Bobo and his family at this time. Our first priority is to focus on Mike’s health and well-being, and to support that process in every way we can,” Parker stated.

“I share Mike’s confidence that we have tremendous leadership in our football program, and that the coaching staff will continue to successfully guide the team through practices and meetings while he is away,” Parker wrote.

CSU plays its first game on Aug. 25 against Hawaii and will play CU on Aug. 31 in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.