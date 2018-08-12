JEFFERSON COUNTY, COLO. (CBS4) — West Metro firefighters rescued a dog that ended up stuck on a rocky ledge in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon.

“Charlie” apparently got away from its owner and ran up the hill in Deer Creek Canyon.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, one firefighter got close to Charlie but was worried about the dog’s safety.

A rope system was set up to bring Charlie down, officials said.

“Charlie the dog reunited with his owner after a high angle rope rescue,” West Metro officials said on Twitter.

“How did he get up there? Well, Charlie’s not saying,” West Metro officials tweeted.