(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, COLO. (CBS4) — West Metro firefighters rescued a dog that ended up stuck on a rocky ledge in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon.

dog rescue cliff Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck On Rocky Ledge

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

“Charlie” apparently got away from its owner and ran up the hill in Deer Creek Canyon.

deer creek canyon Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck On Rocky Ledge

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, one firefighter got close to Charlie but was worried about the dog’s safety.

dog rope rescue Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck On Rocky Ledge

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

A rope system was set up to bring Charlie down, officials said.

charlie rescued Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck On Rocky Ledge

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

“How did he get up there? Well, Charlie’s not saying,” West Metro officials tweeted.

