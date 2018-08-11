DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 photographers on the field at Broncos Stadium at Mile High captured images of Denver Broncos players standing on the sideline during the national anthem Saturday night. None of the players appeared to be kneeling, however two Broncos players left the field before the anthem, according to a report.

See CBS4’s images of the players on the field during the anthem (which was sung by teen Taylor Rae of Highlands Ranch) below:

In the official TV broadcast of the game, it was stated that wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and linebacker Brandon Marshall weren’t on the field during the anthem.

In Thursday night’s Preseason Week 1 games some NFL players staged protests during the national anthem on the field.