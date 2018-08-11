EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A toddler killed in a two-car car crash on Interstate 70 on Friday was a resident of Westminster. She was in the car with her 28-year-old mother when the crash happened on Friday afternoon.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of the interstate near Evergreen Parkway.

Investigators say the silver sedan the child was in was eastbound and crossed the median into oncoming traffic and crashed into a pickup truck.

The girl’s mother has been arrested, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson. She is suspected of driving under the influence and has been initially charged with vehicular homicide. Authorities are awaiting test results to determine the exact charges.

A couple from Longmont was in the truck that was hit. The female passenger was taken to the hospital and her injuries were described as minor.