EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that closed Interstate 70 on Friday afternoon.

CRASH Fatal crash I-70 WB MP 255 Road closed, unknown ETA to open@jeffcosheriffco assisting pic.twitter.com/CjOZIve8rL — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) August 10, 2018

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 255.

Investigators say the silver sedan was eastbound and crossed the median into oncoming traffic and crashed into a blue pickup. A child was killed in the crash.

It is unknown when I-70 will reopen.