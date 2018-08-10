DENVER (CBS4)– Fans enjoying Broncos games can get some gourmet snacks to go with their football action.

At Broncos Stadium at Mile High, new menu items include a Reuben sandwich, oven-fired pizza subs, and a vegetable snack tray.

They also have some new cocktails like a blueberry basil mule and spiked seltzer.

Stadium employees know people like eating during the game, and many want some options other than traditional game fare.

“Some people just like the standard food, hot dog, nachos, pizza burgers, but there are people who want something nicer so that’s one of the things we try to do every year is introduce some things that are new and exiting,” said Jay Roberts, General Manager of Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

The new menu options were on display Friday, the day before the first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.