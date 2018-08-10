Filed Under:Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver Broncos, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Fans enjoying Broncos games can get some gourmet snacks to go with their football action.

At Broncos Stadium at Mile High, new menu items include a Reuben sandwich, oven-fired pizza subs, and a vegetable snack tray.

broncos food 5vo frame 785 Get Ready For Gourmet Food At Broncos Games

(credit: CBS)

They also have some new cocktails like a blueberry basil mule and spiked seltzer.

broncos food 5vo frame 30 Get Ready For Gourmet Food At Broncos Games

(credit: CBS)

Stadium employees know people like eating during the game, and many want some options other than traditional game fare.

broncos food 5vo frame 300 Get Ready For Gourmet Food At Broncos Games

(credit: CBS)

“Some people just like the standard food, hot dog, nachos, pizza burgers, but there are people who want something nicer so that’s one of the things we try to do every year is introduce some things that are new and exiting,” said Jay Roberts, General Manager of Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

broncos food 5vo frame 899 Get Ready For Gourmet Food At Broncos Games

(credit: CBS)

The new menu options were on display Friday, the day before the first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

broncos food 5vo frame 330 Get Ready For Gourmet Food At Broncos Games

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s