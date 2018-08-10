Filed Under:Broncos, Broncos Stadium, Mile High Stadium, Mobile Ticketing, Ticketmaster
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – As the Broncos prepare to kick off their 2018 preseason slate against the Minnesota Vikings, the team is reminding fans to get to the stadium early.

The Broncos are transitioning to mobile-only tickets for the 2018 season. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. kickoff.

mile high fall lawsuit 10pkg frame 1783 Broncos Remind Fans Mobile Ticket Transition Starts Saturday

(credit: CBS)

Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket holders will have to access their tickets through the free Broncos 365 app, or through their Broncos Account Manager on their mobile device.

PDF tickets printed at home will no longer be allowed.

broncos mobile tickets 5pkg transfer frame 326 Broncos Remind Fans Mobile Ticket Transition Starts Saturday

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos and Ticketmaster will have three tents with mobile ticketing assistance kiosks located at the stadium on the Mile High Walk on the east, south, and west sides of the stadium.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s