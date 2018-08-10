DENVER (CBS4) – As the Broncos prepare to kick off their 2018 preseason slate against the Minnesota Vikings, the team is reminding fans to get to the stadium early.

The Broncos are transitioning to mobile-only tickets for the 2018 season. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. kickoff.

Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket holders will have to access their tickets through the free Broncos 365 app, or through their Broncos Account Manager on their mobile device.

PDF tickets printed at home will no longer be allowed.

The Broncos and Ticketmaster will have three tents with mobile ticketing assistance kiosks located at the stadium on the Mile High Walk on the east, south, and west sides of the stadium.