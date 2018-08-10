  • CBS4On Air

Arapahoe County Fair, Salmonella
(credit: co.arapahoe.co.us)

DENVER (AP) — Seven cases of salmonella have been identified among people who attended the Arapahoe County Fair and associated events last month.

According to an Arapahoe County news release, the Tri-County Health Department, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Arapahoe County are investigating.

The source of the salmonella has not been identified. The fair was held July 21 to July 29.

Salmonella causes intestinal infection and symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea and vomiting. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. The severity of illness can range from mild symptoms to those serious enough to require hospitalization.

