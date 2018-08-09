  • CBS4On Air

By Rick Sallinger

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 50 suspected illegal marijuana grow houses and businesses were raided in the Denver area Thursday by federal, state and local law enforcement.

It was a scene repeated over and over again throughout the day: law enforcement authorities removed
pot plants from homes in residential neighborhoods.

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 240 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

It started with a bang, according to Susan Sambol, an area resident.

“It was certainly shocking to wake up at 6 a.m. to an explosion in my back yard,” she told CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger.

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 180 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

From the air one could see six homes being raided on the 12200 block of Adams Street in Thornton.

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 706 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

So much pot was carried outside that garbage trucks were used to haul it away.

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 480 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

Arapahoe District Attorney George Brauchler is involved in the case, “You don’t know what’s going on in the middle class houses converted into these giant cultivation and distribution operations.”

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 919 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

The execution of search warrants also included Asian restaurants. One on 120th Avenue was familiar to federal authorities.

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 1220 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

It’s where Dan Tang built a reputation as a restaurant owner who served presidents, literally. In 2010, he was sentenced to 18 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy in a pot growing operation.

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 1324 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

Dan Tang (credit: CBS)

DEA Special Agent in Charge Tim McDermott says the motive for illegal grows is clear, “Marijuana grown here will go out of state and generate considerable amounts of money for those selling it.”

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 0 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

He noted the black market in Colorado is thriving.

One woman who lives on a block where two houses were raided called it, “Scary a little scary, especially when you see the SWAT team coming with their rifles.”

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 600 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

They use up large amounts of electricity, water, and it lowers property values. Neighbors in the Greens in Thornton watched on in disbelief.

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 2666 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

Sallinger asked s group of residents, “Are you surprised to see this?”

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 1956 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

They replied, “Of course, never expected it, never expected it.”

Arrests from these searches are expected to follow.

metro pot bust 5pkg frame 1926 50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

