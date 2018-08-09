GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Law enforcement officers say a 20-year-old Greeley man charged with robbing a bank in Grand Junction in April is a suspect in four other recent bank robberies in Colorado.

The Daily Sentinel reports Antonio Ramos-Hernandez of Greeley was charged Tuesday with robbery, theft and menacing. His bail was set at $50,000. He did not enter a plea and his case was assigned to the public defender’s office.

Mesa County prosecutors allege Ramos-Hernandez robbed a US Bank branch in Grand Junction on April 16 and fled with $19,000 in cash.

Investigators traced the getaway vehicle to Aurora where police said a surveillance image of the robbery suspect matched the suspect in two previous bank robberies there.

Ramos-Hernandez was arrested after a June 6 bank robbery in Evans and court records say he is a suspect in a May 29 robbery in Fort Collins.

