Filed Under:Local TV, Mike Coffman, Vietnam War, Volunteers Of America Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– A group of Vietnam War veterans was honored for their service on Wednesday.

Volunteers of America Colorado hosted the ceremony in downtown Denver.

voa vets ceremony 5vo frame 0 Vietnam Veterans Honored For Their Service

(credit: CBS)

Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican representing Colorado, handed the vets special lapel pins commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

voa vets ceremony 5vo frame 180 Vietnam Veterans Honored For Their Service

(credit: CBS)

Coffman says the heroes are getting the appreciation they always deserved.

voa vets ceremony 5vo frame 321 Vietnam Veterans Honored For Their Service

(credit: CBS)

“We can finally say ‘Thank you’ to those who have sacrificed so much, where we as a nation failed to say thank you, when they finally came home,” said Coffman.

voa vets ceremony 5vo frame 561 Vietnam Veterans Honored For Their Service

(credit: CBS)

The event is part of ceremonies being held across the country.

voa vets ceremony 5vo frame 829 Vietnam Veterans Honored For Their Service

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s