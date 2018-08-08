DENVER (CBS4)– A group of Vietnam War veterans was honored for their service on Wednesday.

Volunteers of America Colorado hosted the ceremony in downtown Denver.

Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican representing Colorado, handed the vets special lapel pins commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Coffman says the heroes are getting the appreciation they always deserved.

“We can finally say ‘Thank you’ to those who have sacrificed so much, where we as a nation failed to say thank you, when they finally came home,” said Coffman.

The event is part of ceremonies being held across the country.