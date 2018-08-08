WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder-based supermarket chain is expanding to Wheat Ridge. Another Lucky’s Market is now at 35th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Lucky’s specializes in organic and natural food. The store’s owner is offering some special deals for its grand opening.

“We have tons of specials throughout the store. Our opening flyer has amazing produce, amazing grocery deals. We have $5 rotisserie chickens on Wednesdays,” said John Gengel.

The chain has plans to open a store in Fort Collins and another in Denver’s Lowry Neighborhood.