By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – So far this week has included some very active weather in Colorado including dozens of reports of large hail on Monday and Tuesday and then a very rare early morning tornado in Weld County on Wednesday.

The tornado touched touched down in a field about 13 miles east of Briggsdale or about 70 miles northeast of Denver. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. A tornado occurs before 7 a.m. only once every 8 to 12 years in Colorado.

For Denver and the Front Range, plan on mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with only a slight chance for thunderstorm between about 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Any storms that form north of Castle Rock on Wednesday are unlikely to be severe but they could produce small hail.

Farther south it’s a different story with a somewhat better chance for thunderstorms around Colorado Springs and locations east and south of the Springs. These storms could be severe with hail up to the size of golf balls.

Looking ahead to Thursday, we’ll have another small chance for a stray thunderstorm during the late afternoon and early evening.

Meanwhile temperatues will stay warm through the weekend with highs in the middle and upper 80s – quite typical for the middle of August.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

