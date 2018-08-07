AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A teacher at Vista PEAK Preparatory School has been arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and pattern of abuse.

Gabriel Alsina, 35, was arrested Tuesday morning at Vista PEAK Preparatory School, located at 24500 E 6th Avenue, prior to the start of school.

Police were made aware of the allegations of abuse involving a juvenile female student and a teacher at the school on July 26.

The investigation by the Aurora Police Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit determined that an inappropriate sexual relationship existed between the student and the teacher.

Police said since the time that the incident was reported to police, Alsina has not had any contact with students.

Alsina has been employed at the school since July 2013.

If any parents, students or teachers have information about this case or wish to report inappropriate behavior involving Alsina, please contact Aurora Police Dispatch (non-emergency line) immediately at (303) 627-3100.