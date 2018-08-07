Missing Child Jordan Vong Found Dead, Denver Police Report
Filed Under:Bear, bearproof, Conifer, Local TV, Park County, tony pirotelli
(credit: Jason Gallagher)

CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks & Wildlife is issuing a warning to residents in the foothills to “bear-proof” their homes.

Bears are entering a phase called hyperphagia when their primary goal is to gain as much weight as possible before then den for the winter.

bear proofing homes intro transfer frame 138 Colorado Parks And Wildlife Encouraging Residents To Bear Proof Homes

(credit: Jason Gallagher)

Bears target any source of open food. From dog food that is left out to trash. Even open doors and windows can become entry points for bears to get an easy meal.

Conifer resident Tony Pirotelli saw a family of bears ripping through his dumpster earlier this week.

bear proofing homes intro transfer frame 178 Colorado Parks And Wildlife Encouraging Residents To Bear Proof Homes

(credit: Jason Gallagher)

“This was my mistake for putting it (the trash) out earlier than normal. The bear outsmarted me,” says Pirotelli.

Pirotelli tried scaring the bears away, but he says they’ve been back several times because they know there is food there.

“I saw a dark spot here many weeks ago and I’m like ‘that’s unusual.’ It was a bear lying down sleeping (next to the dumpster),” Pirotelli adds.

bear proofing homes tz transfer frame 346 Colorado Parks And Wildlife Encouraging Residents To Bear Proof Homes

(credit: CBS)

The warning from wildlife officials is intended to protect people and bears. Problem bears often start just as hungry bears who are trying to find food and get too comfortable near people.

CPW has posted an online checklist here for homeowners to go through to secure their homes.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s