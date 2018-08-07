By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night to discuss the first eight practices during Broncos training camp.

All eyes have been on Case Keenum and Stokley gave him a big thumbs-up based on his first several days of practice.

“He’s the real deal. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s a leader,” said Stokley.

“He’s been through some ups and some downs, and that’s the type of quarterback that you want.”

Stokley is also impressed with what he has seen from the guys playing his former position, mainly rookie receiver Courtland Sutton.

“You’ve got to have big plans for him,” Stokley said when asked about the impact Sutton could have on the Broncos.

“I’m always careful expecting big things from rookies, but your’e watching this guy, not only does have the physical tools, but mentally, he’s got the mental makeup you like to see from a young football player. You can tell Case Keenum trusts him.”

Stokley has also been impressed by returning receiver Emmanuel Sanders, “Emmanuel Sanders has had a terrific camp. If he stays healthy he’s going to have a great year.”

The Broncos will continue training camp practices on Tuesday and will play their first preseason game on Saturday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

