NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Veterans at the American Legion Post 22 are collecting donations for the family of Richard “Gary” Black, a Vietnam veteran, killed outside his home in Aurora. The group wants to make sure he receives a proper service in this state before his military funeral outside of Colorado.

“Us Vietnam veterans said we will never turn our back on a veteran ever again,” said George Horgan, the commander of Post 22. “This honor guard, I’m very proud to say, this honor guard is the best in Colorado.”

Black was killed by an Aurora police officer while trying to defend his family from an intruder at his home last month. The case is still under investigation as the family prepares to bury Black. The official military service will be in South Carolina, according to Horgan.

“I see a family that’s grieving, and they’re all grieving in their own way,” he said after visiting his loved ones.

While Black was not from Colorado, he chose to spend time in the state after his service as a veteran. His time in Colorado compelled Post 22 to step up and reach out to the family.

“It’s not an ‘I.’ It’s a ‘we.’ We are a family at Post 22,” said Horgan. “We as a family want to make sure that every veteran is taken care of to the best of our ability.”

The two veterans met briefly before Black’s death. Horgan remembers the impression he got from their meeting and the values of his family since the shooting.

“He’s a very nice man, very pleasant,” he said. “His family was very respectful of the police.”

People have already made donations of $300 or $400 to the Post. You can still contribute to the fund for the Colorado service as well:

Visit American Legion Post 22 at 11081 Irma Drive, Northglenn, Colorado 80233.

Checks can be made payable to two agencies:

Epworth Children’s Home

P.O. Box 50466

Columbia, SC 29250

– Note the donation is in honor of “Richard Gary Black, Jr.” when sending a check.

Citadel Foundation

171 Moultre St.

Charleston, SC 29401

– Note the donation is in honor of “Richard Gary Black, Jr.” when sending a check.

“I’m very happy to see people step forward and say, ‘Gee we want to see what we can do to help a veteran we knew nothing about it,’” he said.