  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amalia, Compound Raided, Jany Leveille, Local TV, Lucas Morten, Siraj Wahhaj, Taos, Taos County Sheriff

TAOS, N.M. (CBS4)– The women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy compound near the New Mexico-Colorado border have been arrested.

Two men were arrested over the weekend in connection with the child abuse case.

taos Moms Of 11 Hungry Children Found At Compound Near Colorado Border Arrested

Lucas Morten (left) and Siraj Wahhaj (right) (credit: CBS)

A message that people were starving that was believed to be sent by someone inside the compound, led police to the children.

A boy last seen traveling in Alabama last year with one of the men arrested remains missing.

makeshift compound 1 taos county sheriff e1533487888493 Moms Of 11 Hungry Children Found At Compound Near Colorado Border Arrested

(credit: Taos County Sheriff’s Office)

The Taos County Sheriff said the women and two men, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Lucas Morten, face charges of child abuse. The women have been identified as Jany Leveille, Hujrah Wahhaj, 38, and Subhannah Wahha, 35. They were arrested in Taos and booked into jail.

The children, ages 1 to 15 years old, have been removed from the compound and turned over to state child welfare workers. Authorities said it appears the children had not eaten in days.

hujrah wahhaj jany leveille subhannah wahha Moms Of 11 Hungry Children Found At Compound Near Colorado Border Arrested

Hujrah Wahhaj, Jany Leveille, Subhannah Wahha (credit: Taos County)

Police are still are looking for AG Wahhaj, reported missing from Georgia’s Clayton County.

The boy’s mother told police the 3-year-old left with his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, for a trip to a park and never returned.

Authorities say he made it known to the boy’s mother that he wanted to perform an exorcism on him because he believed the child was possessed by the devil.

makeshift compound 2 taos county sheriff Moms Of 11 Hungry Children Found At Compound Near Colorado Border Arrested

(credit: Taos County Sheriff’s Office)

The search at the compound came amid a two-month investigation in collaboration with the FBI. FBI agents had surveilled the area a few weeks ago but did not find probable cause to search the property.

That changed when the message, “We are starving and need food and water” was received by authorities.

makeshift compound 3 taos county sheriff Moms Of 11 Hungry Children Found At Compound Near Colorado Border Arrested

(credit: Taos County Sheriff’s Office)

Other than a few potatoes and a box of rice, there was little food in the compound, which consisted of a small travel trailer buried in the ground and covered by plastic with no water, plumbing and electricity.

The adults and children had no shoes, wore dirty rags for clothing and “looked like Third World country refugees.”

The group appeared to have been living at the compound for a few months. It was unclear how or why they ended up in New Mexico.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s