EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eagle River Fire crews worked on an oil spill cleanup on Monday morning.

The spill was on Lake Creek Village Drive.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area while mitigation work is completed.

It is unclear what caused the oil spill.