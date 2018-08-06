  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Sen. Cory Gardner helped honor a deputy with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office for her bravery in confronting a man who was walking along the highway with a gun.

gardner medal copy Sen. Gardner Presents Boulder County Deputy With Congressional Badge Of Bravery

Investigators say Adrian Shaffer, 37, of Boulder, was agitated and trying to “pick fights” with passing motorists on U.S. Highway 287 south of von Sept. 10, 2016.

z 112 Sen. Gardner Presents Boulder County Deputy With Congressional Badge Of Bravery

Adrian Shaffer (credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

When Deputy Teri Javes arrived, authorities say Shaffer pulled a handgun and opened fire. Javes returned fire and was not injured in the shooting.

Gardner presented the Congressional Badge of Bravery to Javes on Monday.

“Deputy Javes is a hero, and it was an honor to have the opportunity to present her with the Congressional Badge of Bravery today,” said Gardner. “Deputy Javes risked her life to protect others. Her actions were fearless and selfless, and while I know our law enforcement don’t do their job for awards like the Badge of Bravery, our community wants her to know that her actions in 2016 will not be forgotten.”

gardner medal2 copy Sen. Gardner Presents Boulder County Deputy With Congressional Badge Of Bravery

“This is a tremendous honor to receive the Congressional Badge of Bravery,” said Javes. “I would like to thank the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and Senator Michael Bennet for their recognition of my actions on September 10, 2016. Also thank you Senator Cory Gardner for taking the time to be here today to present the award to me. I would like to thank the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office for all their support during and after the incident. Thank you to Division Chief Sullenberger for nominating me for this prestigious award. I want to especially thank my family for their love and support. It meant the world to me and pulled me through this difficult time.”

