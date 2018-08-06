By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are all set to go paperless for the 2018 season, a move the team says will improve security for loyal fans.

The new “mobile entry” system will not only prevent fans from buying fake tickets, but is designed to make entry quick.

While it’s been done successfully with other NFL teams and events in general, many Broncos fans are apprehensive. For Bronco’s management, the questions have been rolling in.

“The biggest concern a lot of people have is, ‘what happens if my battery dies?'” said Clark Wray, the Senior Director of Ticket Strategy and Analytics.

Wray says they are ready for just about every scenario.

“We’ve got a lot of new chargers in and around the stadium you can actually put your phone in a locker, plug it into a charger, come back and you’ve got a full battery.”

He also acknowledged there are many who worry their phone could break and many who don’t have a smart phone period.

“There are some people out there without smart phones and we’re very happy to help them; season ticket holders have been able to contact the office and get a card that will be their season ticket for the year,” Wray said. “If you’re a single game buyer, we can look up your account and get you into the stadium.”

Wray admits it will take some getting used to but he says his team has been preparing for the transition for a long time.

LINK: Broncos365 Mobile Ticket App FAQs

