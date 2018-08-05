BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — The Boulder County coroner says a body found in Rocky Mountain National Park is confirmed to be that of Brian Perri who disappeared during a hike.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is still investigating the cause of Perri’s death.

Park officials said the body was found in late July, about four weeks after Perri disappeared during a day hike. He was last heard from June 30 when he texted a friend a photo of himself on top of the 13,911-foot (4,175-meter) mountain.

Park rangers found Perri’s car in a trailhead parking lot. Officials have said they believe Perri fell 25 to 40 feet (7.62 meters) and died instantly.

