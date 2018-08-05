  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brian Perri, Fort Collins, Larimer County, Missing Hiker, Mount Meeker, Rocky Mountain National Park
Brian Perri (credit: CBS)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — The Boulder County coroner says a body found in Rocky Mountain National Park is confirmed to be that of Brian Perri who disappeared during a hike.

brian perri pic 4 from facebook copy Coroner: Body Found Near Mt. Meeker Is Brian Perri

Brian Perri (credit: Facebook)

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is still investigating the cause of Perri’s death.

Park officials said the body was found in late July, about four weeks after Perri disappeared during a day hike. He was last heard from June 30 when he texted a friend a photo of himself on top of the 13,911-foot (4,175-meter) mountain.

mt meeker missing hiker 10pkg frame 960 Coroner: Body Found Near Mt. Meeker Is Brian Perri

(credit: CBS)

Park rangers found Perri’s car in a trailhead parking lot. Officials have said they believe Perri fell 25 to 40 feet (7.62 meters) and died instantly.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s