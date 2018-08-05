  • CBS4On Air

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the 11th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday thanks to an overturned replay review.

gettyimages 1011606670 Arenado Saves Rockies From Being Swept By Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI – AUGUST 05: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by third base coach Stu Cole #39 following a solo home run during the eleventh inning of a game at Miller Park on August 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Arenado’s 29th homer of the season came off Brewers closer Corey Knebel (2-2) and helped the Rockies avoid a sweep, giving them a sigh of relief on the flight home after an otherwise tough Midwest trip.

With Colorado closer Wade Davis struggling, the Brewers rallied for three runs in the ninth off Adam Ottavino in a save situation. But given a second chance, newly acquired reliever Seunghwan Oh closed out the Brewers in the 11th.

Scott Oberg (7-0) got the win, allowing a hit erased by a double play in the 10th.

Nothing came easy, though.

Oh allowed a hit to Travis Shaw to lead off the 11th. After getting Ryan Braun to fly out, Jonathan Schoop singled to put men on first and second.

gettyimages 1011601768 Arenado Saves Rockies From Being Swept By Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI – AUGUST 05: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers is forced out at second base as Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies turns a double play during the tenth inning of a game at Miller Park on August 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Erik Kratz then hit a grounder, and Schoop was forced out at second. Kratz was initially ruled safe at first, but it took 58 seconds to overturn the call on video review, ending the game on the double play.

It was Oh’s first save since coming from Toronto in a July 26 trade.

Davis, who blew consecutive save opportunities on Thursday and Friday, could only watch Ottavino do the same in a wild ninth inning.

Trailing 4-1, Mike Moustakas led off with a homer for the Brewers. After an out, Braun reached base on a catcher’s interference call, and with two outs and two strikes, Ottavino uncorked a wild pitch that Kratz swung at.

Kratz reached first on the swinging strikeout, and with new life, Orlando Arcia doubled to score Braun. With Kratz on third, Ottavino uncorked another wild pitch, allowing Kratz to score, tying it at 4-all.

That erased a sterling performance by Rockies starter Jon Gray.

He allowed one run over eight innings, scattering four hits and two walks while striking out eight, including the final three batters he faced. In his last four starts, Gray has dropped his ERA more than a full point to 4.73 by allowing just five runs over 29 2/3 innings.

gettyimages 1011554786 Arenado Saves Rockies From Being Swept By Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI – AUGUST 05: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after hitting a three run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a game at Miller Park on August 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Trevor Story homered for the third straight game with a three-run shot off Brewers starter Wade Miley in the fifth.

Story now has four homers over his last three games, including two in Saturday night’s loss, and 24 on the season. In seven games against the Brewers this season, he’s hit seven homers to go along with 18 RBIs.

Miley allowed five hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings.

TRAINING ROOM

Rockies: Colorado placed RHP Antonio Senzatela (shoulder inflammation) on the 10-day disabled list. The club hopes that RHP Chad Bettis (blister) can come off the DL and take Senzatela’s turn in the rotation Tuesday. OF David Dahl was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Senzatela’s spot on the roster.

Brewers: OF Lorenzo Cain and Aguilar each had scheduled days off, but appeared as pinch hitters.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado hopes left-hander Kyle Freeland (9-7, 3.20 ERA) finally finds success against Pittsburgh when the Rockies open a three-game set against the Pirates on Monday night. Freeland is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA against Pittsburgh, including allowing five runs in an April 18 loss.

Brewers: Milwaukee has a day off on Monday before starting a three-game series against San Diego.

By COLIN FLY

