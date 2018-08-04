Filed Under:Boat Regatta Races, Holly Creek Retirement Community, Local TV, Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies

DENVER (CBS4) – A group came together on Friday night in Denver to raise money for a great cause.

Every year, six teams participate in the Boat Regatta Races at Holly Creek Retirement Community. They race in the boats made of cardboard and duct tape across the outdoor pool.

Residents bet on which boat will win.

This year, the money goes to the Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies.

They raised more than $3,000 at this years event.

