SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – The road where a sinkhole swallowed an SUV on July 24 is now fully repaired.

Oxford Ave is open. All lanes. Both directions. The sink hole repair has been completed . Thanks for you patience. — Sheridan Police Dept (@Police_spd) August 4, 2018

The sinkhole on Oxford Avenue near Santa Fe Drive opened up during a rainstorm. The hole was about three lanes wide.

The driver was able to make it out of the SUV right before her car was surrounded by asphalt and water.

A sinkhole in nearly the same spot swallowed Sheridan Police Sgt. Greg Miller’s police cruiser in 2015.