PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Park County officials identified the woman who died in a hot air balloon crash Friday morning.

The victim is named 73-year-old Dana Haskell of Columbus, Nebraska.

The balloon was carrying nine passengers and two pilots when it made a hard landing near Hartsel.

Two female passengers, including Haskell, were hurt. Haskell was later taken to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs by Flight for Life.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating and say the balloon, a Cameron A-250 hot air balloon, lost control upon landing.

