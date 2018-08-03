CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies ended up removing eight protesters who blocked the parking lot of the ICE field office in Centennial on Thursday afternoon. The protest was part of an hours-long demonstration against the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The protesters linked arms and refused to disperse at the request of officers.

Julie Brooks, a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, said law enforcement officers endured a lot of verbal abuse during the protest.

One person was arrested because they wouldn’t provide identification and seven others were given citations.

The rally was organized to send a message to the Trump White House and Congressional leaders to end the zero tolerance policy at the border and help reunite families who were separated.

One woman told CBS4 that she knows the pain of being separated after her husband was deported to Mexico.

“I mean… it’s hard, for my kids. My kids don’t just lose their father. They are losing me, too, because I have to work so hard for them too,” said Virginia Calderon.

The protest was expected to continue Friday, but as of 11 a.m., Brooks said no one had showed up.