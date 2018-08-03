  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Centennial, Family Separation, Ice, ICE Field Office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Protests, U.S.-Mexico Border
(credit: CBS)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies ended up removing eight protesters who blocked the parking lot of the ICE field office in Centennial on Thursday afternoon. The protest was part of an hours-long demonstration against the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The protesters linked arms and refused to disperse at the request of officers.

Copter4 flew over the protesters at the ICE field office (credit: CBS)

Julie Brooks, a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, said law enforcement officers endured a lot of verbal abuse during the protest.

One person was arrested because they wouldn’t provide identification and seven others were given citations.

The rally was organized to send a message to the Trump White House and Congressional leaders to end the zero tolerance policy at the border and help reunite families who were separated.

(credit: CBS)

One woman told CBS4 that she knows the pain of being separated after her husband was deported to Mexico.

(credit: CBS)

“I mean… it’s hard, for my kids. My kids don’t just lose their father. They are losing me, too, because I have to work so hard for them too,” said Virginia Calderon.

The protest was expected to continue Friday, but as of 11 a.m., Brooks said no one had showed up.

