LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A Lakewood police officer is still recovering in the hospital after a motorcycle crash. It happened on Colfax and Wadsworth Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses say a woman made a turn right in front of the officer and smashed into him, causing him to fly off the bike.

“In that moment I’m like, there’s absolutely no way that she can make this turn,” said Melinda Hudson who witnessed the crash.

“He had to have gone 20 feet flying in the air. You can see from where the bike is to where his boots are, that’s how far he traveled,” said Hudson.

The officer was rushed to St. Anthony’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Our motor officer was transported with serious injuries. Your prayers are appreciated. — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 2, 2018

The officer was on duty at the time of the crash. He has not yet been identified.