DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) — A community garden in Summit County is growing more than just tomatoes.

It’s building friendships and knowledge. And this community is coming together for a better Colorado.

“It’s a big undertaking, but the rewards of knowing we are helping to make life better for at risk families is worth it,” Whitney Horner, with Summit County WIC told CBS4 Friday.

From cilantro to tomatoes, peas to cucumbers, all of the produce being grown at a garden plot in Dillon Valley is going to families in need.

“Last season we helped more than 300 families,” Horner added.

The collaboration between WIC, High Country Conservation, Summit County School and the Family Intercultural Resource Center ( FIRC) allows the program to grow and flourish.

For the people who receive the healthy treats, this is way more than a handout.

“I was on WIC for 2 years when my daughter was born, it is a huge help,” Zuleyma Arias says.

Arias now works at WIC helping other families in the community.

The Grow To Share program also encourages other community gardeners across the county to donate their extra produce to go to families in need.

