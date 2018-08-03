DENVER (CBS4) — After 15 years, hours of public meetings and two lawsuits, officials finally broke ground on the massive Central 70 Project in Denver on Friday.

The 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70 between Brighton Boulevard and North Chambers Road is one of the most congested areas of the interstate.

It will be under construction for the next four years.

This is the first major project to increase safety and capacity on this stretch of roadway since it was built back nearly 60 years ago.

One new express lane in each direction will be added between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road.

Part of the interstate will actually run underground — and a four-acre park will be built over the interstate.

Many people who live in the area fought the plan but two separate lawsuits were dismissed.

“People are going crazy with the amount of construction that’s happening here,” long-time resident Candi CdeBaca told CBS4.

To try to help, CDOT has provided improvements to reduce noise levels.

Additionally, 56 homes in the area had to be demolished.

CDOT partnered with other organizations to come up with a $2 million grant to help with affordable housing in the affected areas.

The CDOT says when the project is complete, it will dramatically improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 through Denver.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has said any lane closures will only happen overnight to reduce the impact on commuters.