YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBS4)– A man was captured on video taunting a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

The man was not injured but the encounter taken by Lindsey Jones is gaining a lot of attention. It shows the man taunting the wild animal among vehicles lining the road.

At one point in the video, the bison charges the man but never appears to gore him.

According to Yellowstone National Park, “Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. Always stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife.”

There is no word on whether the man has been identified or ticketed by park authorities.