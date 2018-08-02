COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel was shot overnight and was critically hurt in a shootout. A suspect was also shot and wounded but is expected to survive.

Duzel and he is a 5-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The shootout took place at approximately 3 a.m. near the intersection of Boulder Street and Bonfoy Avenue, a few blocks away from the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

Police Chief Peter Carey said officers were responding to “an armed individual who was firing shots.”

“When officers arrived on scene they encountered an armed suspect and there was an exchange of gunfire,” Carey said.

Police asked that people avoid the area around Boulder Street, Union Boulevard and Platte Avenue while an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s office takes place.

“This has been an extremely difficult year with law enforcement officers being hurt or killed, in particular in our region,” Carey said. “Please keep Officer Duzel, his family and the Colorado Springs Police Department in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Colorado Springs Fire Department echoed those sentiments, tweeting “We pray for Officer Cem Duzel. We pray for his family. We pray for the #CSPD family. We pray for our community.”

Duzel underwent surgery after the shooting at UCHealth Memorial Hospital.

News outlets wanting to fly drones over the crime scene are interfering and hindering the investigation into the Officer Involved Shooting by EPSO. We are asking the media and citizens to keep their drones grounded until we complete our investigation. pic.twitter.com/4MT4LnRITR — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 2, 2018

The sheriff’s office asked that people and media agencies not fly drones near the scene of the investigation.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released. Carey said he is an adult male.