BREAKING NEWSLakewood Police Officer Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash
Filed Under:Centennial, Ice, ICE Field Office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Local TV, Protests, Separated Families, U.S.-Mexico Border

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Protesters continued to block the entrance to the ICE field office in Centennial on Thursday afternoon as part of an hours-long demonstration against the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The protesters linked arms and refused to disperse at the request of officers.

ice detention 2 Officers Move In On Protesters At ICE Field Office

Copter4 flew over the protesters at the ICE field office (credit: CBS)

The rally was organized to send a message to the Trump White House and Congressional leaders to end the zero tolerance policy at the border and help reunite families who were separated.

ice detention Officers Move In On Protesters At ICE Field Office

(credit: CBS)

One woman told CBS4 that she knows the pain of being separated after her husband was deported to Mexico.

ice detention 1 Officers Move In On Protesters At ICE Field Office

(credit: CBS)

“I mean… it’s hard, for my kids. My kids don’t just lose their father. They are losing me, too, because I have to work so hard for them too,” said Virginia Calderon.

The protest continued Thursday evening and was expected to last through Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s