BREAKING NEWSPhotos released of suspect who is at large after Arapahoe County double shooting
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Angel Darby, Anthony Darby, Arapaho County, Arapaho County Sheriff, Double Shooting, Local TV

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect named Anthony “Angel” Darby is at large after a shooting at a residence in unincorporated Arapahoe County Thursday morning that left one man dead and a woman hurt. Police are asking people to be on the lookout for the car the 28-year-old suspected shooter may be driving.

anthony angel darby Photos Released Of Suspect At Large In Arapahoe County Double Shooting

Anthony “Angel” Darby (credit: Arapahoe County)

anthony e2809cangele2809d darby 1 Photos Released Of Suspect At Large In Arapahoe County Double Shooting

(credit: Arapahoe County)

“This was clearly a domestic disturbance. (The victim) and (the shooter) had a relationship and we believe he was here specifically to target the people in that residence,” Arapahoe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Julie Brooks said.

double shooting arapahoe county1 Photos Released Of Suspect At Large In Arapahoe County Double Shooting

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. at 1100 South Clinton Street. That’s not far from the Aurora city line.

Police said the vehicle Darby may be driving is a red Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan with the Colorado license plate 885-YXH. It has a sticker that says “I Love My Pitbull” right above the license plate. Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911 and is warned not to approach the vehicle or the suspect.

shooting suspect car 2 Photos Released Of Suspect At Large In Arapahoe County Double Shooting

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

shooting suspect car Photos Released Of Suspect At Large In Arapahoe County Double Shooting

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The woman was taken to the hospital and her condition isn’t known. The man apparently died at the scene.

Brooks said the shooting is related to a report of domestic disturbance in the area that deputies responded to earlier in the morning.

“We came out on a domestic disturbance. The suspect had fled by the time we arrived. There were minor injuries. I don’t believe anyone was taken to the hospital at that time,” she said. “Investigators were actively looking for a suspect then when we had the shots fired here.”

Brooks said their office isn’t revealing at this time what the relationship was between the woman who was hurt and Darby.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s