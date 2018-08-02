ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect named Anthony “Angel” Darby is at large after a shooting at a residence in unincorporated Arapahoe County Thursday morning that left one man dead and a woman hurt. Police are asking people to be on the lookout for the car the 28-year-old suspected shooter may be driving.

“This was clearly a domestic disturbance. (The victim) and (the shooter) had a relationship and we believe he was here specifically to target the people in that residence,” Arapahoe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Julie Brooks said.

The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. at 1100 South Clinton Street. That’s not far from the Aurora city line.

Police said the vehicle Darby may be driving is a red Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan with the Colorado license plate 885-YXH. It has a sticker that says “I Love My Pitbull” right above the license plate. Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911 and is warned not to approach the vehicle or the suspect.

The woman was taken to the hospital and her condition isn’t known. The man apparently died at the scene.

Brooks said the shooting is related to a report of domestic disturbance in the area that deputies responded to earlier in the morning.

“We came out on a domestic disturbance. The suspect had fled by the time we arrived. There were minor injuries. I don’t believe anyone was taken to the hospital at that time,” she said. “Investigators were actively looking for a suspect then when we had the shots fired here.”

Brooks said their office isn’t revealing at this time what the relationship was between the woman who was hurt and Darby.