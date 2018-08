DENVER (CBS4)– Tickets for the Great American Beer Festival are going fast after they went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The GABF is Sept. 20-22 at the Colorado Convention Center with 4,000 different beers.

Along with beer sampling, the Festival features a beer competition. Breweries from across the country enter their beers in 96 categories for judging.

LINK: Great American Beer Festival