AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The man suspected in attacking a family in their home on Montview early Monday morning and was shot by the homeowner has been identified as 26-year-old Dajon Harper.

An Aurora police officer later shot and killed the homeowner, Richard “Gary” Black amid the commotion. Black, 73, was protecting his grandson who was being attacked by Harper, according to the attorney.

Harper was reportedly naked when he kicked down Black’s door and grabbed an 11-year-old child and tried to strangle and drown him, according to the attorney.

Black then shot Harper twice in the chest killing him. The attorney says Black’s wife, Jeanette, called police with a description of her husband.

Aurora Police say they heard gunfire upon arrival and saw a man with a gun in his hand and fired killing Black.

Black was a Vietnam war veteran and a winner of the Bronze Star. He is a retired IRS agent and described by neighbors as a family man.

The officer who shot and killed Black was recently in a deadly shooting in late June.

Wednesday evening, the department posted links for their Officer Involved Shooting Directive and guideline they follow from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Aurora police will hold a news conference on Thursday.