ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding a man convicted of sexual assault on a child and child abuse with serious bodily injury.

Michael Baltazar, 26, was out on bond and failed to appear for his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Baltazar had tampered with the GPS ankle monitor he was wearing as a condition of bond and a part of the supervised release program.

Baltazar is 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of Highway 52 and County Road 53 in Kennesburg.

Warrants for his arrest have been issued, with bond being set at $115,000.

If you know Michael Baltazar’s whereabouts or see him or someone matching his description; please call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.