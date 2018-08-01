  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado State University-Fort Collins was ranked the No. 1 college in in the Centennial State, according to recent analysis by Schools.com.

Each school was evaluated against 13 different criteria, including the cost of in-state tuition and fees for full-time undergraduates, the number of degrees and certificate programs offered, and the average net price.

The top colleges in Colorado:

  1. Colorado State University-Fort Collins
  2. University of Denver
  3. University of Colorado Boulder
  4. Regis University
  5. University of Northern Colorado
  6. Colorado School of Mines
  7. University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
  8. University of Colorado Colorado Springs
  9. Colorado Christian University
  10. Colorado College

See details for the ranking schools here: https://www.schools.com/online-colleges/colorado

By using data from the National Center for Education Statistics and other sources under U. S Department of Education to evaluate schools on criteria that is important to students.

Visit Schools.com for the the full rankings and methodology: https://www.schools.com/online-colleges/colorado

