DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado State University-Fort Collins was ranked the No. 1 college in in the Centennial State, according to recent analysis by Schools.com.
Each school was evaluated against 13 different criteria, including the cost of in-state tuition and fees for full-time undergraduates, the number of degrees and certificate programs offered, and the average net price.
The top colleges in Colorado:
- Colorado State University-Fort Collins
- University of Denver
- University of Colorado Boulder
- Regis University
- University of Northern Colorado
- Colorado School of Mines
- University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
- University of Colorado Colorado Springs
- Colorado Christian University
- Colorado College
See details for the ranking schools here: https://www.schools.com/online-colleges/colorado
By using data from the National Center for Education Statistics and other sources under U. S Department of Education to evaluate schools on criteria that is important to students.
Visit Schools.com for the the full rankings and methodology: https://www.schools.com/online-colleges/colorado