DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado State University-Fort Collins was ranked the No. 1 college in in the Centennial State, according to recent analysis by Schools.com.

Each school was evaluated against 13 different criteria, including the cost of in-state tuition and fees for full-time undergraduates, the number of degrees and certificate programs offered, and the average net price.

The top colleges in Colorado:

Colorado State University-Fort Collins University of Denver University of Colorado Boulder Regis University University of Northern Colorado Colorado School of Mines University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus University of Colorado Colorado Springs Colorado Christian University Colorado College

See details for the ranking schools here: https://www.schools.com/online-colleges/colorado

By using data from the National Center for Education Statistics and other sources under U. S Department of Education to evaluate schools on criteria that is important to students.

Visit Schools.com for the the full rankings and methodology: https://www.schools.com/online-colleges/colorado