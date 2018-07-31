BRUSH, Colo. (CBS4)– Some people living in Brush and surrounding areas cleaned up the damage after an EF-2 tornado hit the small communities on Sunday night.

About a dozen people were hurt in the storms that hit Morgan and Washington counties.

The tornado hit the Elliott family’s home, blowing out windows, destroying part of the front porch while forcing the family to seek shelter in the bathtub.

When asked if she felt safe, Rachel Elliott replied, “No, I did not. My house was shaking in places that it shouldn’t.”

The storm destroyed Brush’s small municipal airport. The high wind gusts caused the hangar to collapse and even flipped over an airplane.

In nearby Snyder, large trees were removed after the storm toppled many. Antennas were knocked over onto homes and the windows were blown out on the Snyder Bible Church.

The RV where Adam Hilst was living was destroyed.

“I would have been in there and we were trying to move it right before the tree fell,” said Hilst.

The people of Snyder gathered to hear the Morgan County Sheriff, Red Cross and emergency management officials to learn what happens now.

“There will probably be people coming to your door and they should have identification,” said one official.