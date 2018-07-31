  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brush, Local TV, Morgan County, Storm Damage

BRUSH, Colo. (CBS4)– Some people living in Brush and surrounding areas cleaned up the damage after an EF-2 tornado hit the small communities on Sunday night.

storm damage 5pkg frame 150 Neighbors Pitch In After Tornado Hits Brush, Snyder

(credit: CBS)

About a dozen people were hurt in the storms that hit Morgan and Washington counties.

storm damage 5pkg frame 600 Neighbors Pitch In After Tornado Hits Brush, Snyder

(credit: CBS)

The tornado hit the Elliott family’s home, blowing out windows, destroying part of the front porch while forcing the family to seek shelter in the bathtub.

storm damage 5pkg frame 330 Neighbors Pitch In After Tornado Hits Brush, Snyder

(credit: CBS)

When asked if she felt safe, Rachel Elliott replied, “No, I did not. My house was shaking in places that it shouldn’t.”

storm damage 5pkg frame 0 Neighbors Pitch In After Tornado Hits Brush, Snyder

(credit: CBS)

The storm destroyed Brush’s small municipal airport. The high wind gusts caused the hangar to collapse and even flipped over an airplane.

In nearby Snyder, large trees were removed after the storm toppled many. Antennas were knocked over onto homes and the windows were blown out on the Snyder Bible Church.

storm damage 5pkg frame 870 Neighbors Pitch In After Tornado Hits Brush, Snyder

(credit: CBS)

The RV where Adam Hilst was living was destroyed.

storm damage 5pkg frame 1165 Neighbors Pitch In After Tornado Hits Brush, Snyder

(credit: CBS)

“I would have been in there and we were trying to move it right before the tree fell,” said Hilst.

storm damage 5pkg frame 780 Neighbors Pitch In After Tornado Hits Brush, Snyder

(credit: CBS)

The people of Snyder gathered to hear the Morgan County Sheriff, Red Cross and emergency management officials to learn what happens now.

storm damage 5pkg frame 1950 Neighbors Pitch In After Tornado Hits Brush, Snyder

(credit: CBS)

“There will probably be people coming to your door and they should have identification,” said one official.

storm damage 5pkg frame 1470 Neighbors Pitch In After Tornado Hits Brush, Snyder

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s