DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos want fans to leave all their orange and blue at home for training camp on Saturday and wear purple instead.

It’s the first Alzheimer’s Awareness day at camp, following Annabel Bowlen’s revelation that she also has Alzheimer’s like her husband and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

Bowlen was diagnosed in 2014. That’s made it a very personal fight for the team and their fans.

In honor of both Pat and Annabel Bowlen, join the Broncos Country team for the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

