DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos want fans to leave all their orange and blue at home for training camp on Saturday and wear purple instead.

It’s the first Alzheimer’s Awareness day at camp, following Annabel Bowlen’s revelation that she also has Alzheimer’s like her husband and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

broncos alzheimers saturday 5pkg frame 2495 Broncos Fans Urged To Join The Walk To End Alzheimers

(credit: CBS)

Bowlen was diagnosed in 2014. That’s made it a very personal fight for the team and their fans.

Pat Bowlen owner of the Denver Broncos, with his wife Annabel Bowlen to his right, holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII. (credit: Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

In honor of both Pat and Annabel Bowlen, join the Broncos Country team for the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

LINK: Broncos Country’s Walk

