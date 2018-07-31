DENVER (CBS4) – On Aug. 1, 1876, President Ulysses S. Grant made Colorado the “Centennial State.”

Known as ‘Colorado Day,’ many residents come together to celebrate the best of the state, whether it be music, recreation, or history.

In honor of colorful Colorado’s 142nd birthday, several entities are offering free deals over the next week for residents to enjoy the things they love most about our state.

Free Admission to State Parks

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is waiving entrance fees to all 42 state parks on Monday, Aug. 6, in honor of Colorado Day. They’ve compiled a list of some suggestions if you can’t decide. Permits are still required for fishing and camping, but entry is free.

Free Admission to Museums

The History Colorado museum is honoring the state’s 142th birthday with free entry on Wednesday, Aug. 1. The day will also feature birthday cake, ice cream, Palisade peach cobbler, music, dance demonstrations, performing pigs and other activities.

Admission is free all day at the Molly Brown House, the Byers-Evans House Museum, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, Fort Vasquez Museum, Healy House Museum and Dexter Cabin, and Trinidad History Museum.

A limited number of free passes are available to the Kirland Museum, the Forney Museum of Transportation in Denver, the Boulder History Museum and more — through Alpine Bank. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

Free Donuts!

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering guests a free Colorado-themed donut with the purchase of any size cold brew. This offer is good through Aug. 5.

Special Events

Elitch Gardens is celebrating a Wet Wet N’ Wild Wednesday — the water park will stay open for an extra two hours. The event is free with the purchase of a day or evening pass.

Core Power Yoga and Great Divide Brewery are teaming up to offer free class at 6 p.m. at 3403 Brighton Blvd. Then hang after class for beer and music by local DJ.