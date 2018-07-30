By Makenzie O’Keefe

BRUSH, Colo. (CBS4) – A community has a lot to clean up after a tornado dealt widespread damage to the city of Brush in Fort Morgan County.

The storm hit Sunday afternoon knocking out power and leaving electrical lines down on the roads.

The storm destroyed Brush’s small municipal airport. The high wind gusts caused the hangar to collapse and even flipped over an airplane. After the storm, a couple who stored their plane there came to access the damage.

“It’s just a mess, the hangar fell down on top of it,” explained Chuck and Pat Schonberger.

CBS4 spoke to a family who was trying to escape the storm by taking shelter in a gas station. They say while they were in the bathroom, the wind ripped the roof of the building off.

“We went in there and the lights started flickering. Everyone was in the bathroom,” the family of four told CBS4. “Rainwater was coming down everywhere. It was really scary.”

Many drivers were also got caught in the storm. The tornado toppled a handful of vehicles, including a semi-truck on Interstate 76. The driver said he felt lucky he wasn’t hurt.

“It was like everything slowed down and when I got my wits about me. I unlatched my seat belt and fell to the ground,” Tanner Peterson explained. “Rain was coming at me like bullets so I waited for everything to blow over.”

No word on any official injuries related to this storm just yet. A storm damage survey team with the National Weather Service in Boulder is headed to the scene to assess the damage.

