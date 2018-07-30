Marine Veteran Dies In Crash After Visiting Newborn Daughter

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CBS/AP) — A Massachusetts man who was returning from a hospital after visiting with his wife and newborn daughter has died in a head-on car crash on Cape Cod.

Barnstable police say 32-year-old Kevin Quinn, of Mashpee, was driving on Route 28 shortly after midnight on Saturday when his SUV collided with a vehicle that was headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old Mickey Rivera, of Fall River, also died in the crash, and a female passenger was seriously injured.

This Marine veteran was killed in a head-on crash moments after leaving his wife and newborn child in the hospital. We learned today police were pursuing the driver of the other car when the crash occurred. Story at 5 on #WBZ. pic.twitter.com/bH4Ifx2PpH — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) July 30, 2018

Just minutes before the crash, a Mashpee officer alerted a police dispatcher that he was pursuing a Toyota with two occupants that was driving erratically and speeding, according to police audio transmissions recorded by Broadcastify.

The Toyota, the officer relayed to dispatch, had blown through several stop signs and was seen crossing marked lanes.

“Attempting to stop a vehicle. I’m on Route 28… My speed is 65, he’s now passing vehicles on Route 28,” the officer said with his cruiser’s siren blaring in the background, according to the recording.

“Send rescue… we need multiple rescue units,” the officer told dispatch.

Quinn was rushed to South Shore Hospital with severe injuries and later died.

Friends say Quinn, a Marine veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had just spent the evening with his wife, Kara, and their first child, Logan Audrey, who had been born on Wednesday.

By Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up for the Quinn family had raised more than $160,000.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)