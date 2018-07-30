  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a sure sign summer vacation is drawing to a close when Denver Public Schools welcomes new teaching staff. In fact, 736 new faces showed up on Monday.

city pool kdvr 07 30 2018 frame 20345 Denver Public Schools Welcomes 736 New Teachers

The district and Denver city leaders met with all of the teachers at the Denver Peforming Arts Complex.

city pool kdvr 07 30 2018 frame 19168 Denver Public Schools Welcomes 736 New Teachers

The new educators will also attend training workshops. One of them will start at Montclair Elementary after teaching in 11 different countries.

city pool kdvr 07 30 2018 frame 56734 Denver Public Schools Welcomes 736 New Teachers

“I’m really excited to be able to network with different colleagues, being new to Denver. It’s really amazing to see the diversity that’s here this year, and to be able to collaborate with  other teachers and move forward to help put our students first,” said Paige Harris.

city pool kdvr 07 30 2018 frame 31708 Denver Public Schools Welcomes 736 New Teachers

This is Superintendent Tom Boasberg’s 10th and final time welcoming the new teachers. He’s leaving the district next year.

