DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a sure sign summer vacation is drawing to a close when Denver Public Schools welcomes new teaching staff. In fact, 736 new faces showed up on Monday.

The district and Denver city leaders met with all of the teachers at the Denver Peforming Arts Complex.

The new educators will also attend training workshops. One of them will start at Montclair Elementary after teaching in 11 different countries.

“I’m really excited to be able to network with different colleagues, being new to Denver. It’s really amazing to see the diversity that’s here this year, and to be able to collaborate with other teachers and move forward to help put our students first,” said Paige Harris.

This is Superintendent Tom Boasberg’s 10th and final time welcoming the new teachers. He’s leaving the district next year.