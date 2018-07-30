DENVER (CBS4) – In the mood for some guacamole? What if it’s free? You can thank Denver-born Chipotle for offering the free side on Tuesday in celebration of National Avocado Day.

There are some rules to follow however.

The free guac is only available for orders placed online or through the app — not in actual restaurants.

Guac lovers have to use the seven-digit code “avocado” to cash in on free guac on your entree, or a free side of guac or a regular order of chips & guac with a purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.