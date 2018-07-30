  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMLife in Pieces
    8:00 PMSalvation
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chipotle, Free Guac, Local TV, National Avocado Day
Avocados The vitamin E in avocados work wonders for hormones. (Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

DENVER (CBS4) – In the mood for some guacamole? What if it’s free? You can thank Denver-born Chipotle for offering the free side on Tuesday in celebration of National Avocado Day.

There are some rules to follow however.

The free guac is only available for orders placed online or through the app — not in actual restaurants.

Guac lovers have to use the seven-digit code “avocado” to cash in on free guac on your entree, or a free side of guac or a regular order of chips & guac with a purchase of a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s